William Regal sells like crazy for Danhausen’s curse

Danhausen has spent much of his recent television time in AEW trying and failing to curse HOOK. Much to Danhausen’s dismay, he just can’t figure out how to get one over on that cold-blooded handsome devil.

But make no mistake about it, Danhausen’s curse is the real deal. After last night’s (Apr. 13) episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, he shared the ring with with Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, William Regal, and Wheeler Yuta.

Moxley had no clue what a Danhausen is, and scolded Wheeler for his former association with this goof. Yuta is ordered to do 10 push-ups for that error in judgment.

Danhausen got down to business after that, ordering Regal to hand over his suit. Regal refused Danhausen’s demand, and it didn’t work out so well for him:

Is this the kind of Danhausen and Regal content that you want to see more of in AEW, Cagesiders?