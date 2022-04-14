The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 13) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 977,000 viewers for a 0.37 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The numbers are quite similar to last week’s 989,000 viewers, 0.38 demo rating, and second place finish. Overall, Dynamite’s numbers have held remarkably steady over the last seven weeks, fluctuating between 945,000 and 1,046,000 viewers and a key demo rating between 0.37 to 0.41.

Like I said last week, AEW’s ratings are doing just fine. But when Tony Khan bragged about AEW’s ratings in recent weeks, he mentioned that AEW is way up year-over-year in most metrics, indicating impressive growth. The comparison wasn’t a great one to make, though, considering NXT was still taking lots of viewers away from Dynamite in early 2021 through WrestleMania 37. We have now reached one full year of AEW Dynamite running unopposed on Wednesday nights, and yesterday’s numbers are down year-over-year compared to last year’s 1,219,000 viewers and 0.44 demo rating.

Once again, Dynamite is doing just fine, but it’s a reminder that there are plenty more fans AEW used to reach on Wednesday nights in 2021, and they are still trying to figure out the right formula to bring those people back into the fold. Will Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT next week do the trick, or has he called that same play too many times? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

