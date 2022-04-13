Next week’s Dynamite will have Tony Khan’s latest HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

It’s been at least a week or two since we’ve had one (not sure if the “army of bots” tweet counts). So when AEW returns to Pittsburgh next Wednesday (April 20), we’re getting a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT™ from Tony Khan!

Before we make our guesses about what TK’s up to this time, here’s the rest of the announced line-up for next week’s Dynamite:

- Darby Allin will try to end his long-running issue with Andrade with a stipulation that shares a name with his finisher — a Coffin Match. - Since banning him from arenas isn’t working (Wardlow took out a mess of security and helped ensure Capt. Shawn Dean picked up a countout win over MJF tonight), Maxwell Jacob Friedman is going the “Labors of Jericho” route and bringing in a mercenary to wrestle the War Dog/Pig. It’s The Butcher vs. Wardlow. - Dr. Britt Baker’s boycott of AEW ends in her hometown, and she’ll face Danielle Kamela (fka WWE’s Vanessa Borne) in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier. - The Jurassic Express/reDRagon feud continues in another Owen qualifier when Jungle Boy takes on Kyle O’Reilly. - HOOK will make his Dynamite debut. No opponent was announced, but he had a run-in with Smart Mark Sterling and his new client Tony Nese on this week’s show.

Sound like a dynamite Dynamite?