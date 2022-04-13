Yuta’s BCC debut, ROH & TNT title matches added to AEW Championship Week line-up

A hot April 13 episode of Dynamite with a weird ending kicked off what AEW is calling Championship Week. We already knew about two title matches on the remaining two shows happening in the next few days, but they’ve added two more... and a big step in one of the company’s hottest angles.

Starting with that last thing first, Wheeler Yuta will be making his Blackpool Combat Club debut on the Fri., April 15 Rampage. A trios match pitting Yuta, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley against the undefeated Gunn Club has the groove running through William Regal...

That match joins the AEW World title Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Adam Cole on Friday’s 7pm ET Rampage. That live show will also feature Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier.

Then on Saturday at 8pm, Battle of the Belts is back. AEW added two more belt battles to the already booked Women’s championship match between Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose, an ROH World title defense for Jonathan Gresham against Dalton Castle. We’ll also see Sammy Guevara try to win back the TNT title from Scorpio Sky.

"The only thing getting bigger in Texas, is my Winning Streak". - TNT Champion @scorpiosky



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/rHMdXM1sFt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Hyped for the rest of Championship Week?