Samoa Joe takes Suzuki’s title, gets destroyed by AEW’s new giant

From the time we learned Samoa Joe would challenge Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor Television title on the April 13 AEW Dynamite, we were bracing ourselves for violence.

After the chop-fest first several minutes of Murder Grandpa vs. The Samoan Submission Machine, it seemed like time well spent.

CHOP FEST right now on #AEWDynamite between the champion @suzuki_d_minoru and @samoajoe! Tune in to @TBSNetwork LIVE right now! pic.twitter.com/rmhibeFI3h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Their offense expanded beyond chops and other strikes though, as each man went for holds and submissions throughout. It was a Joe Muscle Buster that ended, and gave the veteran the one ROH singles title which had escaped him throughout his career.

The night wasn’t over. AEW didn’t use much of the overrun TBS gave them, but they used a few minutes of it to continue Joe’s feud with his old Ring of Honor mates Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt. The duo promised him a present, and that turned out to be Satnam Singh, a seven footer (7’ 3”, actually) who was the first Indian drafted into NBA back in 2015. He signed with AEW last year, and tonight he crushed Samoa Joe’s head.

.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Congrats Joe... hope you enjoy the next few months dealing with your old pals and their giant new friend.

