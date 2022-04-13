 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Swerve’s out here doing moonsaults off Keith Lee’s chest

By Sean Rueter
The showdown between Team Taz’s Ricky Starks & (P P P P) Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland on the April 13 Dynamite didn’t disappoint. Starks was super over in his hometown of New Orleans, we got a taste of the rivalry between the men Jim Ross calls “big bulls” — Hobbs and Lee, and Swerve was doing Swerve things like hitting mid-air drop kick counters.

He was also doing things like moonsaults off his partners chest...

As the AEW on TV Twitter account said after that spot...

It didn’t lead to a win, however. Taz got involved for his squad, and kept The Limitless One from hitting another Pounce. Lee stumbled into a (P P P P) Powerslam, and Pretty Ricky picked up a big win in his hometown.

Something tells me this is not over.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.

