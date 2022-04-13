Swerve’s out here doing moonsaults off Keith Lee’s chest

The showdown between Team Taz’s Ricky Starks & (P P P P) Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland on the April 13 Dynamite didn’t disappoint. Starks was super over in his hometown of New Orleans, we got a taste of the rivalry between the men Jim Ross calls “big bulls” — Hobbs and Lee, and Swerve was doing Swerve things like hitting mid-air drop kick counters.
He was also doing things like moonsaults off his partners chest...
DO WHAT NOW?! @swerveconfident @RealKeithLee #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/IwifrCONcs— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 14, 2022
As the AEW on TV Twitter account said after that spot...
.@swerveconfident and @RealKeithLee are a whole mood #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vpKSRmEIVw— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 14, 2022
It didn’t lead to a win, however. Taz got involved for his squad, and kept The Limitless One from hitting another Pounce. Lee stumbled into a (P P P P) Powerslam, and Pretty Ricky picked up a big win in his hometown.
A timely intervention by @OfficialTAZ gets the win for #TeamTaz @truewilliehobbs and @starkmanjones tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/x9eFsOkAWc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
Something tells me this is not over.
