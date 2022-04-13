FTR wants all the gold

An action-packed April 13 Dynamite rolled right from a hot opener into a Tag Team championship match.

reDRagon survived the initial high-flying assault from the champs, but Bobby Fish grounded them heading into the first break.

Fish and Kyle O’Reilly looked to have won the belts, but Luchasaurus escaped a choke by slamming O’Reilly onto his partner to break up a pin on Jungle Boy.

What a way to break up the pin fall in this championship match tonight on #AEWDynamite!

Jurassic Express secured the win with a tandem maneuver of their own...

... but the action wasn’t over then. reDRagon were sore losers and were looking for retribution with the help of a steel chair. That was cut off by the music of perhaps the only team more over than Jungle Boy and his dinosaur — FTR!

The AAA and ROH champions #FTR @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR have been keeping a close eye on the developments within the #AEW Tag Team Division!

Just when you think the newly babyface Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler couldn’t get any hotter, they tease matches with two more great opponents, and the possibility of adding a third pair of belts to the ROH and AAA ones already on their shoulders.

