Punk gets closer to an AEW World title shot, but may have paid a price

Over the weekend, CM Punk put out the call for a match on this week’s Dynamite. He’s made his intentions known, he wants the AEW World title. To do that, he needs wins, and wins over ranked opponents.

He got his wish in the form of Penta Oscura, who just so happened to be fourth in the latest AEW rankings. It was first time match-up, and the crowd in New Orleans tonight (April 13) was fired up for it.

Last week @CMPunk put out the challenge on social media, and #PENTAOSCURO @PENTAELZEROM was the one who stepped up! It's Championship Week on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Rd2unh6TZQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

It was back-and-forth across the 10+ minute affair. The key story beat happened when Punk hit a suicide dive about midway through, tweaking his knee in the process.

Tope by @CMPunk in this banger of an opening match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/5HzqtvvFDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Selling it prevented him from hitting some moves the rest of the way, but he toughed out a GTS to pick up the win and move at least one spot closer to the top ranking.

GTS!!! @CMPunk scores the victory in this incredible opening match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kL7nPo3oNy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Being number one would give him a shot at the winner of Rampage’s Texas Deathmatch between World champ Hangman Page and Adam Cole.

How will that knee be when he gets there?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.