The Young Bucks on their current relationship with Cody Rhodes

After Cody Rhodes showed up at WrestleMania on April 2, The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio with a joke about one of the men they founded AEW with going back to WWE.

Then, after Rhodes tweeted “Wrestling is a love story,” Matt & Nick Jackson changed their message to “The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you.”

Most fans saw it as a response to Cody’s tweet. And combined with the speculation and reports about what led to Rhodes leaving AEW, it was interpreted as a critical, defensive response.

Not so, Matt told Justin Barrasso of SI:

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW. So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him.”

So it was a critical, defensive response — but one aimed at a portion of their fanbase, not at Rhodes, with whom they’re still friendly.

