AEW Rewind: Samoa Joe wants to unify ROH/AEW world titles, new BTE champion, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz, Samoa Joe versus Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship, reDRagon versus Jurassic Express for the AEW tag titles, and Adam Cole versus Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

Kingston will eat JAS alive. Joe is seeking to become the first unified ROH/AEW world champion. It begins by winning the ROH TV title in a long path of destruction. reDRagon is going to remind everyone that they are the baddest tag team in the world. Jurassic Express is not backing down from the fight. Jungle Boy plans to cut the head off the dragon. Cole is not scared of a Texas Deathmatch, but Hangman will make sure Cole digs his own grave.

MJF has a date with Shawn Dean on Dynamite to avenge the cheap DQ loss via CM Punk’s trickery. Dean isn’t taking this opportunity lightly. He aims to prove his journey was worth it and to show he belongs in AEW.

In response, MJF doesn’t appear to be concerned about the challenge. He is vigorously relaxing with his feline.

How hard I’ve been training for my match against Shawn Dean this week. pic.twitter.com/1VYQ4VElGI — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 11, 2022

Danhausen’s quest to find the source of Hook’s powers failed when trying to eat his chips, so Danhuasen is investigating other means. Perhaps the barbershop?

.@OfficialTAZ where does HOOK get his haircut? Perhaps the power lies within the hair. https://t.co/T5WcoBscEO — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 9, 2022

Papa Taz replied, “No…just please be careful sir.”

To honor the odd chase between Danhausen and Hook, enjoy cool Lego art from Astrid.

Brian Pillman Jr. is proud to be a varsity athlete, so he was not pleased at Julia Hart’s shortcuts when competing against Hikaru Shida last week.

That’s not how we roll Julia. Being a Varsity athlete is about showcasing excellence inside the squared circle WITHOUT the need to cheap shot people. You’ve changed so much. Tonight your true colors showed and that color is as black as that stupid eye-patch on your face!!! — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) April 7, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Diamante defeated Ashley D’Amboise in continuation from last week. Three German suplexes and a shoulder submission sealed the deal. By my count, Diamante is 5-0 in singles action for 2022. I hope she is being built up for a world title shot. Diamante versus Thunder Rosa is a match I would like to see. QT Marshall offered Top Flight half-price on lessons training proper fundamentals at the Factory. The Martin brothers declined the offer and went on to defeat Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto in tag team action. Fans of Rohit Raju, which includes myself, have reason for optimism. He lost a match to Shawn Dean, but he did get camera time for a promo. If not AEW, then I’m hoping Rohit lands with Tony Khan’s ROH. He would have a lot to offer that promotion.

Rohit Raju (@HakimZane) says he is not just any star; he is THE STAR and he plans on shining a little bit of light into #AEWDark, as he takes on #TheCaptain @ShawnDean773 later tonight! Tune in right here! ▶️ https://t.co/chJ1mmmCi2 pic.twitter.com/rWDXlnr5iD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2022

Being the Elite

“Young Bucks VS FTR 2” - Being The Elite, Ep. 302 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks filmed jumbotron videos for the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

Highlights from Bucks versus FTR.

Adam Cole was confronted by Christopher Daniels to challenge for the BTE Championship. The game was Blackjack first to five wins. CD took a 4-0-1 lead, but Cole rallied to even the score at 4-4-1. Daniels prevailed in the final set to win the BTE title.

Ryan Nemeth had an inner monologue wondering when the Clippers will acknowledge him on screen as a huge star. He was furious when it never happened.

The Dark Order wrote eulogies for Hangman Page and Adam Cole in advance of their Texas Deathmatch, since the stipulation means someone is going to die. They read their kind words aloud to Hangman. Silver complimented the cowboy’s butt and others shared sexual innuendo. 10 called dibs on horse steroids if Hangman dies. This is a funny segment worth watching if you enjoy juvenile vulgar humor. I know I do.

The Bucks exited the venue with sad faces and limping walks after their loss to FTR.

We’ll close with new key chains. Put AEW in your pocket by choosing from CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Malakai Black.