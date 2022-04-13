AEW Rankings (Apr. 13, 2022): CM Punk receives a gift

AEW released their latest rankings (Apr. 13, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

CM Punk received a big gift. Lance Archer mysteriously vanished from the charts after being ranked #3. It seems clear that Punk is marked to be the world title challenger for the Double or Nothing PPV on May 29. He won’t have to worry about beating Archer anymore. Frankie Kazarian moved up one spot into #3, and Penta Oscuro is in the mix at #4. Punk gets his chance to prove his worth by wrestling Pentagon on Dynamite.

There should be a new #1 next week. Adam Cole is scheduled to challenge Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship on Friday night Rampage with a special start time of 7 pm ET this week.

Women:

Anna Jay replaced Leyla Hirsch at #3. I can’t figure out any justification on paper, since neither competed in a televised singles bout in the past week. Rumor says Hirsch injured her knee wrestling a match intended to air on Elevation or Dark. That would explain her removal.

The women should have a new #1 next week as well. Nyla Rose challenges Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Saturday night in Battle of the Belts II. #5 Marina Shafir will have a showcase match against Skye Blue on Dynamite. Shafir has a title shot at Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in the near future.

Tag Team:

Top Flight leaped over the Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver. The Martin brothers were victorious versus Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto as ammunition to make the jump.

Jurassic Express will defend the AEW tag belts against reDRagon on Dynamite. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus personally requested the bout, even though, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are not ranked.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?