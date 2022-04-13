AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 13, 2022): Championship week begins

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and it’s the first of three over the next few days for the company. Tonight’s has two title matches — Jurassic Express defending the AEW Tag belts against reDRagon, and a Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe dream match for the Ring of Honor Television championship! We’ll also see Jericho Appreciation Society battle Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, a first ever match-up of CM Punk and Penta Oscura, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in tag action against Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, MJF vs. his kryptonite (Capt. Shawn Dean), and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 13