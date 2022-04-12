Watch AEW Dark Episode 138

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., April 12, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Teddy Goodz vs. A.F.O.’s Jora Johl

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Mike Reed

Axton Ray vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju

Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade

Mylo vs. Diamanté

Enjoy the show!