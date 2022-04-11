 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 58

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., April 11, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • A.F.O.’s Jora Johl vs. Penta Oscuro
  • The Bunny & Emi Sakura & LuFisto vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay & Skye Blue
  • Top Flight vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
  • Gunn Club & Chaos Project vs. Dark Order’s Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
  • Diamanté vs. Ashley D’Amboise
  • Teddy Goodz vs. Frankie Kazarian

Enjoy the show!

