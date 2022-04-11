AEW Dark Elevation recap (Apr. 11, 2022): Penta Oscuro has “cero miedo” of Jora Johl

Episode 58 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team this time was Excalibur, Mark Henry and Paul Wight. Let’s talk about what went down (or up) on Elevation this week!

Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz

Kazarian comes out with a 69-29 record and his “I’m a Killer Kowalski guy” t-shirt. His opponent Goodz was waiting in the ring with a record of 0-1 so far in AEW. Goodz got a sizable ovation from the Boston crowd, causing Mark Henry to quip “When you got the goods, you got the Goodz!”

We've got a brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation and we're kicking things off with a bang as @FrankieKazarian takes on @TedGoodz! Tune in here:

▶️ https://t.co/qFhiEwcguf pic.twitter.com/cYtmkibi7M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2022

Kazarian grounded him with a side headlock, did an arm drag and worked over the left arm. Goodz escaped and ate two hard lariats (the second out to the floor) in response. Kaz tried to pull him back in the ring by his ears and got his head snapped off the ropes in response. Goodz put the boots to Kaz in the corner, but Kaz leapt back to his feet and went right back on the offense. Leg drop from the second rope. Goodz tripped him into the turnbuckle but ate a reverse elbow when he charged in. Moments later Kaz countered Goodz when he tried to pick Kaz up off the ropes for a move and got put into the chicken wing submission immediately. This was a very solid opener for Elevation.

Diamante vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Diamante came out 38-21 looking ready and willing to whip the ass of her former tag team partner D’Amboise, who was sporting a 0-2 record in singles competition.

Straight from the 3-0-5, it's @DiamanteLAX and she is FIRED UP and ready to go. Watch #AEWDarkElevation on our YouTube channel: ▶️ https://t.co/qFhiEwcguf pic.twitter.com/wK8z8rl18f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2022

D’Amboise tried to jump her before the bell, hit a neck breaker and went for the cover, but Diamante kicked out quickly. Diamante got control back when the action spilled outside. She used D’Amboise’s body to break the count, whipped her into the barricade, then threw her back into the ring. Diamante mounted her from behind for forearms to the skull. D’Amboise tried a cazadora for a near fall. Diamante did a trio of vicious German suplexes in response and then applied a body scissor with the arm trapped for the submission. Mark Henry: “Click click, bang bang, two in the back once again!” Wight: “Two weeks ago they were partners and here she just dismantled her. I’m going to call that the 305 Shoulder Ripper. There’s your winner on Elevation — Diamante!”

The Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club

Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) x The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin and Billy Gunn) came out first. The Dark Order was represented for this match by Stu Grayson, Jon Silver, Alan Angels, Preston Vance and Alex Reynolds. Henry: “I almost wanted to throw up the Wu-Tang sign there’s so many of them.” Wight: “Ten looks massive! He looks like he’s at least Eleven or Twelve now.” Boston didn’t wait long to start the “ass boys” chant.

As you would expect it was nigh impossible for Aubrey Edwards to enforce the rules in this match. The exact same would be true for any referee put into this situation. Serpentico tried to pick up Luther to slam him on their foes but got a high back bodydrop instead. He then tried an ill-advised DX crotch chop and got casually tossed aside by Mr. Ass. He tried to demonstrate how it’s really done but Alex Reynolds clotheslined him over the ropes and Silver tagged in. He cleared the ring, flexed his biceps, and gave Serpentico a backdrop on the apron before attacking everyone on the outside. Wight: “He’s like a pinball in a pinball machine!” Grayson took care of both Ass Boys before a leg lariat from Luther. Serpentico hit a superkick and Vance gave him a spinebuster in response. The Dark Order lifted him high in the air and flipped him inside out for the pin and the win.

Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura & The Bunny

It’s only slightly less chaotic to go from a ten man match to a six woman match, Sakura, Lufisto and The Bunny were teaming together for the first time ever, and Schiavone also pointed out this was Lufisto’s first appearance for the promotion. Hopefully not the last! Soho 23-4, Jay 31-11 and Blue 6-20 as they made their way down the ramp for the match.

More tag team action coming up next on #AEWDarkElevation! The team of @AllieWrestling, @EmiSakura_gtmv & @LuFisto make their way to the ring to face Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue! ▶️ https://t.co/qFhiEwcguf pic.twitter.com/FV2f1YdWIf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2022

Lufisto immediately piefaced Blue and they started brawling. Soho came in and gave her a receipt for her partner. Lufisto tagged in Sakura and she gave Soho a crossbody in the corner, then sat on her for a pin until it was broken up. Soho and the Bunny came in and The Bunny grabbed a handful of hair to bounce her head off the mat. Schiavone: “As whacked out as she is, she’s very aggressive.” Henry: “I’ll take aggressive all day.” Bunny mocked Soho as she tried to crawl to her corner, but ate a knee lift for her trouble as Soho leapt out to tag in Jay. Soho tagged in, Lufisto tagged in, and Lufisto ate Destination Unknown for the pin. I would have left this going for at least a few more minutes especially with a legend like Lufisto in the ring, but I’m not the booker for a reason.

Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl

Oscuro came out with a record of 60-30 and accompanied by Alex Abrahantes dressed like a demonic priest. Johl came out with a 2022 record of 1-2. Wight: “Where’s the rest of the Andrade Family Office? Shouldn’t they be earning their percentage? Johl’s out here all by himself!” Solid point sir.

Johl tried to block Oscuro doing the “cero miedo” hand signs twice, drawing the ire of the Boston crowd both times, but after taking a kick to the jaw Oscuro finally managed to make it happen and piefaced Johl in the process. Johl put him in the corner for chops and Oscuro dared him to do some more. He then reversed their positions and gave him one so loud it sounded like two wooden planks being slapped together. Johl made the ill advised decision to go to the top rope and ate a kick on his way down, but recovered enough to scoop Oscuro up and go for a near fall. Oscuro did a leg kick and a back stabber in return. Penta put a knee to Johl’s back, snapped the shoulder clean off and made the cover for three.

And @PENTAELZEROM destroys the shoulder of @jorajohl to get the win in devastating fashion tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Don't miss another minute of the action:

▶️ https://t.co/qFhiEvUFCH pic.twitter.com/LFc8jVTwv4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2022

Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

It wouldn’t be The Factory if QT Marshall didn’t walk out first in front of his wrestlers. Solo and Comoroto have a pretty awful tag team record though at 3-7 so maybe they should think about leaving this fight camp and joining a new team. Darius and Dante Martin entered with a record of 8-5. Marshall grabbed a microphone and told the production people to cut their music. “Hey guys before you do something you’re going to regret...” and Boston chanted “shut the eff up” in response. “I wouldn’t expect anything else from Boston. I’ve got an offer for you. Here’s what I’m willing to do. I’m willing to offer you half price training at The Factory. I only do that for family. Top Flight, TF, The Factory, you wouldn’t even have to buy new gear. The Factory is literally giving you the shirts off their back.” Comoroto and Solo took the shirts off and the Martins wrinkled up their faces at the smell. Boston booed. “Pay them no mind. They’re Red Sox fans. We’re Yankees fans in The Factory!” That was the final straw for Top Flight to reject the offer and go on the offense.

Solo worked over Dante and QT hit him with a cheap shot from the outside, pretending like he hit him so hard he might have broken his watch. Wight: “What do you think, it’s all glass?” Schiavone: “I guarantee you it’s all glass.” The heels continued to cut off the ring and Comoroto did a backbreaker for two. After a standing switch and a roll through Darius got the hot tag and went to work on Solo. To the top rope, crossbody, near fall. QT tried to cause a distraction and Solo almost got a roll up out of it — almost. Dante made a blind tag, did a senton, and Comoroto broke up the pin. Comoroto tried to take out Top Flight all by himself with a one handed press and a package neckbreaker, Solo did a double stomp to the face, but the pin was broken up. Solo missed a corkscrew kick, got double teamed in Top Flight’s corner, then drop kicked off the ropes by Dante and that was the final move before the pin. A fun main event!

What to watch/skip

This week’s “what to watch/skip” for Elevation is brought to you by “En La Oscuridad.” His entrance is a must see for any show he appears on, and his wrestling is always fun too. Even though the multi-man/woman matches sometimes get on my nerves, both of them were fine other than Lufisto not getting nearly enough shine. You could watch the opener, Oscuro vs. Johl and the main, but at under 45 minutes why not watch the whole show? That’s my recommendation this week.

Cageside commentary crew! Share your feedback and thoughts in the comments section below. You can also hit me up on social media. See you tomorrow night for AEW Dark!