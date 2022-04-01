Britt Baker is boycotting AEW

Britt Baker’s stranglehold on the AEW women’s division came to an end over two weeks ago when she lost the AEW women’s world championship to Thunder Rosa in a steel cage main event match on Dynamite.

Rosa has quickly moved on to a new feud with Nyla Rose. Rosa and Rose could very well be headed to a women’s title match on Apr. 16 at Battle of the Belts.

So, where does that leave the former champ?

We received the answer to that question on tonight’s (Apr. 1) episode of Rampage at the beginning of an Owen Hart Cup qualifying match between Jamie Hayter and Skye Blue. Hayter is Baker’s ally, but Baker wasn’t ringside for this match. The commentators explained that Baker wasn’t there because she is boycotting the promotion until AEW returns to her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A quick look at AEW’s upcoming schedule shows that AEW will be back in Pittsburgh on Apr. 20, which is right after Battle of the Belts. Perhaps this means Baker will return to AEW in time to make another run for the title heading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event scheduled in late May.

Baker dealt with a broken wrist during her title reign and likely needed some time off to get back to 100%.

Are you looking forward to hearing what she’ll say when she returns to AEW in her hometown later this month, Cagesiders?

