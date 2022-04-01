ROH Supercard of Honor adds Tully Blanchard, Chavo Guerrero, & Minoru Suzuki TV title match

Tony Khan is a kid in a candy shop with booking duties for Dynamite and Rampage in AEW and also the first ROH PPV under his guidance all in the same week.

Khan stayed true to his word to about having tricks up his sleeve for ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1. He added Tully Blanchard, Chavo Guerrero, and Minoru Suzuki into the mix.

Blanchard is bringing a new client to ROH to compete against Ninja Mack. That is an intriguing twist after FTR fired Blanchard as their manager.

Tully Blanchard, on behalf of a new client, signed @NinjaMack1's open ROH contract for #SupercardOfHonor tomorrow!

Tully's excited to return to the Dallas Metroplex, & wrestling fans are excited for @ringofhonor Supercard!

Ooh, Chavo! Last we saw Guerrero, he was fired by Andrade. Chavito is back with a new client of his own, and he scored a luchador in the main event slot. Chavo will be by Bandido’s side as he competes in the ROH world title unification bout against Jonathan Gresham.

ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham battles lineal ROH Champion @bandidowrestler tomorrow at Supercard for the undisputed crown; given the disrespect Bandido felt when ROH crowned a new champ in his absence, he's hired a new manager to watch his back: Chavo Guerrero Jr @mexwarrior!

The addition of Chavo is a savvy move. His presence instantly adds an aura of unpredictability to the main event result. I was 99% certain that Gresham would win, because he has been more prominently associated with ROH during their hiatus. With Chavo as Bandido’s manager, that raises enough doubt in my mind to make it a 50/50 call. Perhaps Khan has future plans for Bandido now that Chavo is by his side.

Rounding out the list of cool news for this event is Minoru Suzuki challenging Rhett Titus for the ROH TV title. That should be a lot of fun.

ROH Supercard of Honor

Tomorrow (Friday April 1)

Dallas Metroplex



ROH World Television Champion @RhettTitusANX will defend the title at Supercard vs. the legendary @suzuki_D_minoru, chasing his first ever American title belt!



The advertised lineup for ROH Supercard of Honor includes:

ROH World Championship unification: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido ROH World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. FTR

Briscoes (c) vs. FTR ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta ROH World TV Championship: Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki Interim ROH World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty (with Matt Sydal)

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s client

If that card on paper doesn’t sell you, then get pumped up with Gresham’s promo for the main event.

I can’t leave out the Briscoes cussing up a storm in advance of the dream match with FTR.

ROH Supercard of Honor tickets are available for the live show (here). The broadcast can be viewed through HonorClub, PPV, and Fite TV.