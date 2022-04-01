Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Top Flight takes on the Young Bucks, the House of Black is in trios action against Fuego del Sol & Dark Order, and Jamie Hayter battles Skye Blue in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 1