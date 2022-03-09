Thunder Rosa gets a steel cage rematch for the AEW Women’s title

There was an expectation that whenever Thunder Rosa finally got her hands on Dr. Britt Baker, the AEW Women’s World title reign of D.M.D. would be over.

Rosa got her shot at Revolution, but she didn’t leave with the re-designed belt. The Dentist and her henchmen pulled out all the illegal stops to ensure Baker remained champ. Many fans were very unhappy, but Thunder vowed to keep fighting.

AEW gave her that chance on the Mar. 9 Dynamite, booking her in a Title Eliminator against top ranked Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch tried to cheat her way to victory (similar to how she claimed #1 in the ranking by beating Kris Statlander), but her ex-friend Red Velvet stopped that. Rosa followed with a win...

.@Thunderrosa22 will not be denied! She takes the victory tonight at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LmwdofmHu2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

... and Tony Schiavone came out to tell her that the title shot she’d earned for St. Patrick’s Day Slam next Wednesday would help prevent Jaime Hayter & Rebel from getting involved. It’ll be a steel cage match!

Anyone else smell a title change?

