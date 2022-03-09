Scorpio Sky wins the TNT title with an assist from Paige VanZant

There were three title matches on the Mar. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, but heading into the main event, we hadn’t crowned any new champions.

TNT champion Sammy Guevara’s daredevil ways are a big part of why we finally got a title change. He had to still be feeling his latest insane spot from two night’s ago at Revolution, and his decision tonight to 450 splash Scorpio Sky through a table led to an injury angle. It also brought his girlfriend Tay Conti into the picture.

This man is actually insane #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/doTFrVtnwU — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 10, 2022

The rib injury Guevara sold for the rest of the match helped protect him in the loss. So did the involvement of Sky’s Men of the Year partner Ethan Page, their manager Dan Lambert, and Lambert’s American Top Team fighter Paige VanZant, who was in the seats at the start of the fight, and who we’d been told last week would be inking an All Elite deal tonight.

By the end of it, she had thrown Conti into the ring steps, which helped create an opening for Scorp to nail her man with a TKO. The new champ them clocked Sammy with the belt. PVZ threw Conti into the ring, dropped her with a roundhouse kick, and signed an AEW contract on Tay’s ass.

Heck of a way to end the Revolution fallout show, no?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.