Jeff Hardy debuts in AEW

Jeff Hardy was free of his WWE non-compete today (Mar. 9). His brother Matt has been laying the groundwork for his arrival in AEW since he was released under confusing circumstances in December of last year.

Those efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with callbacks to those circumstances, and storyline explanations for Matt turning babyface so he can team with his popular brother. That culminated on tonight’s Dynamite with an Andrade-Hardy Family Office in-ring meeting.

El Ídolo led the effort to oust the no-longer-Big Money Matt from his group, and Private Party turned on the elder Hardy to make that happen.

Darby Allin & Sting came in to make the save, but the numbers still weren’t in their favor.

Enter Jeffrey Nero Hardy.

LOOK WHO JUST CAME TO THE AID OF @MATTHARDYBRAND!!!

It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND! #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!!! pic.twitter.com/oUuJpvsBrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

The Florida crowd erupted, and Matt was obviously pumped. Darby didn’t seem too sure what to make of the arrival of a guy he’s often compared to. But that’s a dream match for another day.

Excited for the Hardy Boyz in AEW?

