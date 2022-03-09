An emotional William Regal explains why he’s in AEW managing Danielson & Moxley

As expected, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley’s first tag match in AEW was a blast — and ended in victory. The duo beat the Workhorsemen on the Mar. 9 Dynamite.

That was just a prelude to the man who united them saying his first words as an employee of All Elite Wrestling. William Regal explained why he’s here: Primarily because his old employer no longer needed his services. But also because Tony Schiavone was helpful to him when he moved to the United States to work with WCW.

.@RealKingRegal with his first official words here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Wd9MCzzH43 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

And because, while he was sitting on the couch at home, his protege Danielson mentioned him on Dynamite. Most fans know him because his name is associated with Bryan’s, a man he believes is the best professional wrestler alive. That’s his connection to the Dragon.

Moxley? Regal is a rogue, and he knows a thing or two about personal demons. Together... the old villain say the potential of “the perfect wrestler and the perfect & utter sadistic person who will take things to a completely other level.”

And to anyone who gets in their way?

