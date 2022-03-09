Jericho swerves Kingston, forms a new stable

The fallout of Revolution started with an emotional moment, but it was all a set-up.

Mar. 9’s Dynamite opened with Chris Jericho. He put over his match with Eddie Kingston on Sunday night, and called out the man he tapped out to at the PPV for the handshake he denied him in Orlando. Jericho listened as Kingston explained the doubts he fought through so he could make some fans he’d inspired proud...

.@MadKing1981 delivers an emotional speech after his big win at #AEWRevolution. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/JDu3N9YIIj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

...then offered his hand.

It was a great moment. But the guys who helped start Eddie & Jericho’s beef last year wouldn’t leave it alone. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia ran in for the attack, and got the better of the two veterans in the ring. Santana & Ortiz ran in for the save, and offered Le Champion a bat to make Garcia pay.

He used it, but not on Matt Lee & Jeff Parker’s “son”.

Jake Hager eventually ran down, and revealed he was sticking with his boy Jericho. The new quintet finished their assault by putting Kingston through a table, then told us the new alliance’s name — and purpose.

Inner Circle is dead. Say hello to the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite‘s here.