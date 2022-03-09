AEW Rankings (Mar. 9, 2022): Hangman Page’s next defense against undeserving challenger

AEW released their latest rankings (Mar. 9, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Wardlow is the new #1 after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Dante Martin slides in at #2. Adam Cole dropped to #3 after losing to Hangman Page with the AEW World Championship on the line. A pair of big boys fill spots 4 and 5 in Lance Archer and Will Hobbs.

With Hangman retaining AEW’s top title at Revolution, a new challenger needs to step up. Tony Khan took care of that by booking a match for Dynamite against an undeserving opponent. Enter Dante Martin.

Following his amazing win in the main event of Revolution, fighting @AEW World Champion Hangman @theAdamPage will defend the title vs. #2 ranked @lucha_angel1 #DanteMartin (7-1 singles record) on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! See you tonight on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dNS5DXy4rJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 9, 2022

On paper, the matchup sounds like a wowzer that should guarantee to entertain. Upon analysis, Martin is ranked #2, but he has zero momentum on his side. Martin lost clean to Hobbs in his last singles outing. Martin’s list of victories includes Action Andretti, twice over Aaron Solo, a previous win over Hobbs, Jack Evans, and Kevin Matthews. I suspect the reality is for this to pave the way for Martin to lose with dignity before moving back over to the tag team division with the return of Darius Martin from injury.

After Martin, I don’t see Hangman’s next challenger currently residing in the top 5. As of this moment, Wardlow has a TNT title shot coming soon against the winner of Sammy Guevara versus Scorpio Sky on Dynamite. Archer and Cole were Hangman’s previous two defenses. Hobbs is coming off a loss on his record from the ladder match.

That leads to looking down the roster for potential big match opponents. CM Punk is a strong candidate, however, he has work to do with a 3-1 record in singles action for 2022. Bryan Danielson already had his shot at Hangman. One man who has yet not is Jon Moxley. Neither of them seem likely though, since a new tag team partnership appears to be in the works with William Regal leading the charge. Andrade lost a TNT title match recently. Kenny Omega is still on the injured list. It looks like AEW needs to conjure up a special competition, so someone without the required résumé can charge up the hill for a shot at cowboy shit.

I wonder what Brian Cage is up to?

Women:

Leyla Hirsch and Thunder Rosa swapped spots after Thunder lost to Dr. Britt Baker DMD with the new women’s belt on the line. Thunder will get another chance to earn a title shot when she competes in a #1 contender bout against Hirsch on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

The Acclaimed have arrived and still haven’t left. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster held on to the top spot. The duo of Malakai Black & Brody King dropped out from #2 after losing to PAC & Penta Oscuro last week. The Gunn Club leaped over Private Party to fill that hole. Alex Reynolds & John Silver are back in the mix at #4.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change? Who should be the next challenger for Hangman Page?