Report: Miro signs 4 year contract extension with AEW

Former TNT champion Miro hasn’t worked a match since November 2021’s Full Gear, and we’ve only seen a handful of videos where he raged against his God since then. That doesn’t mean he’s in the AEW dog house, however. He’s been recovering from a hamstring injury.

If you need more proof he’s still in Tony Khan’s good graces, this ought to do it. Fightful Select is reporting AEW and Miro have agreed to extend his contract through “at least the start of 2026.” Both sides apparently agreed to the deal in principle late last year, it just took some time to finalize.

The wrestler formerly known as Rusev was released by WWE in April 2020, and debuted for AEW that September. Initially introduced as Kip Sabian’s “Best Man”, Miro’s run in All Elite really clicked with fans when he turned on Sabian and transitioned to a singles act. It was as that “Redeemer” character he won the TNT title, and acclaim from all corners of the business.

Does word of his new deal mean Miro will be returning to our screens soon? If I were his God, I’d be worried.