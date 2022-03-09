AEW Rewind: Matt Hardy wants a fresh start, valuable Double or Nothing milestone, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Sammy Guevara versus Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Leyla Hirsch versus Thunder Rosa in a #1 contender bout, Eddie Kingston’s win over Chris Jericho, Jurassic Express retaining the tag titles, Danhausen helping Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill coming for Anna Jay, and Matt Hardy taking blame for AHFO’s loss.

‘Road to’ also touched on a few new story topics heading into Dynamite. Kingston cut a passionate promo explaining his desire to collect on his handshake from Jericho. Cue jokes about a handshake-on-a-pole match. Jade was not pleased that Anna hit her with a chair. The TBS champ plans on serving payback. Hardy surprisingly asked Isiah Kassidy for forgiveness over the poor treatment for their recent losses. Hardy requested a clean slate to start fresh. Kassidy obliged, but he maintained a dead ass expression when Hardy hugged.

Thunder Rosa dedicates her next chance to earn a title shot to the fans.

Never gave up even when all the odds where against me. I didn’t capture the title yesterday but I’m very close. God gave me another chance and I won’t stop until I get what I have earned. My battles are dedicated to you, my #ThunderArmy let’s get ready for war! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/5SKPrU9qXr — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 7, 2022

Kingston didn’t get his handshake of respect from Jericho, but he did get respect from a Japanese legend. Satoshi Kojima spoke on the art of the machine gun chop.

I use a machine gun chop.



I don't remember exactly when I used it.



This hurts the other person's chest, but it also hurts my hands.



What a mess. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) March 7, 2022

That led to Kojima showing appreciation for Kingston’s execution of the striking method.

I love your machine gun chop.



Please take care of your body.



☺️ https://t.co/4UUDTeitWk — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) March 7, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Matt Hardy and Arn Anderson had a showdown. Delete versus Glock.

AEW’s next PPV is Double or Nothing on May 29, and it is already making records. Tony Khan and company are celebrating their first-ever $1 million gate for tickets sales.

It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage Live TONIGHT on @TNTdrama on the Road to Revolution this Sunday, and tonight we’re celebrating a milestone because today #DoubleOrNothing 1st day sales just gave us our 1st EVER $1 Million gate! Let’s celebrate tonight @ Rampage! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2022

If you are in the mood for a cruise, then Chris Jericho is your hookup. The pre-sale list is up and running. The Four Leaf Clover voyage sets sail February 2, 2023.

Being the Elite

“Revolution 2022” - Being The Elite, Ep. 297 (here) featured:

Revolution PPV highlights of the Young Bucks with commentary from Brandon Cutler.

Christopher Daniels geared up as the Fallen Angel for his entrance on Dynamite.

More sneakers as a birthday gift to Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson’s lost luggage from two months was found and is being sent by the airline.

Tag Team Casino Battle Royale highlights with wisecracking comments from wrestlers to the Cutler cam.

Conversation clip from Matt Jackson on Melissa Joan Hart’s podcast.

The Bucks were in the house for the Dark taping at Universal Studios. It was their first time back since wrestling for Impact. They went from job guys to millionaires in ten years.

The crew ate dinner at a Japanese hibachi restaurant.

To make up for drug testing, the Bucks claimed that they convinced Tony Khan to buy ROH, so Matt Hardy could have the ROH Hall of Fame. Hardy only wanted an apology. They refused. Hardy magically turned into his Hardy Boyz gear. Hardy’s favorite memory of ROH was when the Hardy brothers beat the Jackson brothers.

Peter Avalon’s segment had some dude singing about a hat.

Sexy pose montage of the Bucks. They wore blinking light bulbs as earrings.

Highlights from the tag team title match on PPV.

Colt Cabana was back in his own body after his soul was transferred to fruit.

Ryan Nemeth showed his hotel room. There were a bunch of hot dog and hamburger buns under the bed sheets. Trent squeezed the buns.

Alex Reynolds was frustrated at being shoved by Hangman Page during the PPV main event. When Hangman tried to apologize, Reynolds walked away. Hangman requested the Dark Order to help soothe the situation.

Adam Cole and the Bucks chatted about their losses. Cole was disappointed that they weren’t out there ringside for support. The equipment man brought in a vest thinking it was the Bucks’ gear, but it was Hangman’s.

The Hardy drug testing bit and the final two scenes are worth checking out. The teases for Jeff Hardy’s arrival do an amusing job of turning rumors into joke material. The Elite soap opera might be brewing for its next turn. Hangman splitting off from the Dark Order is something to keep an eye on. Cole trying to guilt the Bucks could add to an Elite rift. Hangman’s vest at the end seems important. Perhaps it is foreshadowing for a reunion between the cowboy and EVPs.

We’ll close with new AEW action figures. Le Champion is playing air guitar on Floyd the bat.

The coolest collectible is a set for Mr. Brodie Lee and his son, -1.

Street Fighter inspired models are coming as well.

Do you prefer Ryu Buck or Ken Buck?