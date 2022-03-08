AEW featured nine total matches on the main card of Revolution 2022 (Sun., Mar. 6) in Orlando, Florida.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 53 minutes, and 17 seconds (3h 53m 17s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the nine matches that took place during this event:

26m 33s: CM Punk vs. MJF

25m 45s: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

21m 04s: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

18m 55s: Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks vs. reDRagon

17m 25s: Face of the Revolution ladder match

17m 22s: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

14m 18s: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

13m 24s: Sting, Allin, Guevara vs. AHFO

6m 53s: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

These times add up to 2h 41m 39s, which is roughly 69.3% of the show. The overall match time percentage for all 14 AEW PPVs is 64.0%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 126 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.9%.

As is the case with an extremely high percentage of AEW’s PPV matches, almost every match at Revolution was given 10+ minutes to work with. Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti is the lone exception; I think it’s safe to say most fans are not surprised it was the shortest match of the night.

On the other side of the coin, CM Punk had the shortest match on AEW’s last PPV, but this time he vaulted right to the top of the mountain. Punk’s head was pouring blood less than five minutes into this dog collar match with MJF, and he still had 20+ minutes to go in the fight at that point.

AEW’s overall match time percentage for some of their recent PPV events has approached 70%, and they did it again at Revolution (69.3%). That makes it three out of the last four events that have finished in that range. When this is compared to WWE recently lowering the bar down to below 40% on their most recent PPV premium live event, the contrast in priorities between the two pro wrestling companies is quite clear.

Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?