Watch AEW Dark Episode 133

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

The show was taped last Friday in Orlando, and it continues Revolution fallout week for Tony Khan’s company. It again features several stars left off that PPV, but also a few who wrestled Sunday night. And some of those we just saw last night on Elevation, including the man who will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT title on tomorrow’s Dynamite — Scorpio Sky.

Here’s the card:

Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet

Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

Marina Tucker vs. Anna Jay

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana

Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico

Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

Ruby Soho & AQA vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

Enjoy the show!