Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 53

UPDATE: AEW had some technical difficulties, but the above embed should now play the new episode of Dark: Elevation.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 7, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

The show was taped last Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, but it kicks off Revolution fallout week for Tony Khan’s company. It features several stars left off that PPV, but one who lost on The Buy In pre-show, Kris Statlander, will be looking to rebound. We’ll also see the debut of former Ring of Honor talent Session Moth Martina, and a warm-up for the man who will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT title on this week’s Dynamite — Scorpio Sky.

Here’s the card:

Lance Archer vs. Cameron Stewart

Ruby Soho vs. Session Moth Martina

Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz

Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean

Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura

Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

Enjoy the show!