AEW Revolution closed with a battle of Adams. If you didn’t know that both the World champion and his challenger were named Adam, the Orlando crowd’s early “Let’s go Adam” chant would have clued you in.

Hangman Page and Adam Cole needed more than that to keep the audience engaged after four-and-a-half hours of good-to-great wrestling at Addition Financial Arena. Fans in the arena and at home were weary, but the main event kept them engaged with lots of striking...

... and more than a few false finishes.

After the champ put the challenger through a table, both men’s friends got involved (reDRagon for Cole, Dark Order for Page), and the Panama City Playboy spent some time tied to the ring rope, Hangman hit his old friend with his own running knee, then hit him with his Buckshot Lariat finisher.

Even though his rival was “out cold”, the champ adhered to the code of the organization they both came up in, and that their boss just bought.

