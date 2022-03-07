AEW has officially put a bow tie around its Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) from Addition Financial Center in Orlando, Florida. The promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., Mar. 6, 2022) with Hangman Page hitting Adam Cole with a Buckshot Lariat to keep his World title.

Was it the best match on the card?

It’s competing with a whopping 11 other matches for that honor. Things like Eddie Kingston finally picking up a signature win by making Chris Jericho tap out, Jurassic Express retaining their Tag titles in 3-way war with The Young Bucks & reDRagon, Wardlow earning a TNT title shot in a ladder match, then helping make sure CM Punk won his Dog Collar match over MJF. Both heel women’s champions kept their titles, and a heel cheated to win on the pre-show. One of two action-packed trios matches took place on The Buy-In, which is also where fan favorite HOOK picked up his first PPV win. And of course, there were the violent delights of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Freaking Regal.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!