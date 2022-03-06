AEW is Swerve’s house

It’s been expected for a while (and was spoiled earlier today). At Revolution on Mar. 6 in Orlando, it happened. After the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match that some fantasy booked him into, Tony Schiavone welcomed AEW’s latest free agent acquisition to the stage.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland is All Elite.

Schiavone put over the former WWE NXT North American champion based on their time together in MLW, then Strickland put pen to paper on his contract. He also teased the dream matches and titles he plans to win in AEW, and then went to set the Florida crowd up for his catchphrase. They were way ahead of him, but he eventually got a call and response out of them.

Perhaps worth noting he wasn’t introduced with the stylized name, SW3RVE, he’s used on the indies. Other than that, feel free to start fantasy booking Strickland matches for Dynamite and Rampage.

It is his house now, after all.

