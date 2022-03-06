62 year old Sting just jumped off a balcony to put Andrade through three tables

The Tornado Trios match at Revolution between Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin and the Andrade-Hardy Family Office was won by the babyface team when Darby Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Matt Hardy.

More importantly, it was madness.

An insane Spanish Fly by Sammy Guevara to Isiah Kassidy onto the tables!

Most importantly, Sting continued his amazing late career resurrection with this bonkers spot.

TNT champion Sammy Guevara’s latest high-flying, death-defying stunt should be hard to top. But leave it The Icon. The man is 62 years old, and could just be living off a WWE Legends deal and autograph signings. But he’s out here jumping off balconies onto Andrade El Ídolo and crashing them both through three tables.

I have no idea why The Man Called Sting continues to do this, but I assume it’s because he loves it. That’s cool with us, because it’s pretty freaking awesome. And we love him for it.

