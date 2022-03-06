AEW had a surprise for us when Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. came to the ring for her defense against Thunder Rosa at Revolution. A new belt!

We’d gotten used to the previous version, but it was never a favorite — and often criticized for being undersized. This one doesn’t have that problem!

Who left the PPV in Orlando with it?

The Baker/Rosa feud has lost some of its luster since their Lights Out match last March, and they were in a tough spot following CM Punk & MJF’s Dog Collar match. They went all out, though, and the crowd was with them — and split in their support.

It was the Dentist who has supporters at ringside, and Rebel distracted the referee to save her reign. When Jaime Hayter slide the belt into the ring for a stomp, it looked like it was done, but Rosa kicked out. Then when Britt tapped to a choke, Rebel got Paul Turner’s attention again!

Thunder Rosa took care of Baker’s team...

...but that allowed the champ to recover. She hit another stomp and stole a win, leaving with that stylish new strap.

