AEW had a surprise for us when Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. came to the ring for her defense against Thunder Rosa at Revolution. A new belt!
Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
We’d gotten used to the previous version, but it was never a favorite — and often criticized for being undersized. This one doesn’t have that problem!
Who left the PPV in Orlando with it?
The Baker/Rosa feud has lost some of its luster since their Lights Out match last March, and they were in a tough spot following CM Punk & MJF’s Dog Collar match. They went all out, though, and the crowd was with them — and split in their support.
Devastating offense by Dr. @realbrittbaker but challenger @thunderrosa22 showing her incredible tenacity!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
The #AEW Women’s World Title is on the line at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/qoKDCoPC91
It was the Dentist who has supporters at ringside, and Rebel distracted the referee to save her reign. When Jaime Hayter slide the belt into the ring for a stomp, it looked like it was done, but Rosa kicked out. Then when Britt tapped to a choke, Rebel got Paul Turner’s attention again!
Thunder Rosa took care of Baker’s team...
.@thunderrosa22 coming in HOT! #AEWRevolution— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 7, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
https://t.co/p6RCR89NQ6 pic.twitter.com/dhI5zHuX8z
...but that allowed the champ to recover. She hit another stomp and stole a win, leaving with that stylish new strap.
Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.
Loading comments...