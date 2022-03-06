. @The_MJF with nowhere to run or hide as @CMPunk ruthlessly takes the chain to his back! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/VhatSqYiFa

CM Punk’s history has been part of his AEW career from the start. Over the past couple weeks of his epic feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the callbacks have been more overt.

For their Dog Collar match at Revolution tonight (Sun., Mar. 6), the Second City Saint brought back his entire presentation from the era of his career he & MJF have been channeling. Punk’s Ring of Honor roots were in full effect — the shorts and warm-up jacket adorned with Xs, even “Miseria Cantare”...

Calling back to his ROH days, @CMPunk is walking out to his old theme, ‘Miseria Cantare’ by @AFI!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/UwFXJILJfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

It shook Friedman initially, and allowed the veteran to get an early advantage. But when Punk missed a sequence in the corner, Max took control. It wasn’t long before he’d re-opened the wounds he inflicted on Punk last Wednesday on Dynamite. While his hero-turned-nemesis wore the crimson mask, MJF went to get a mic.

He wanted Punk to admit he didn’t care about the fans. Punk just told him to “eat shit,” and he fans loved it.

It was cheers from those fans that rallied Punk when Friedman choked him out with the chain — one of the ways MJF beat the Chicagoan in his hometown last month. As for this one, it became the war of attrition it was always going to be. Punk targeted Max’s right hand throughout, taking away his dominant hand. MJF dodged a chain-wrapped knee that sent Punk crashing into the ring steps, limiting his ability to his Go To Sleep. He failed to deliver the move once, then he aggravated his knee by nailing Friedman with a piledriver on the apron.

The damage cost both men when they battled over thumbtacks that MJF scattered in the middle of the ring. Punk couldn’t hit a brainbuster, and Friedman had to use forearms rather than punches. The Best in the World tried for a Pepsi Plunge into them, but ended up being superplexed and covered in tacks.

MJF couldn’t make the cover in those tacks, so he called for his bodyguard Wardlow. Fresh off his Face of the Revolution win, Mr. Mayhem made his way to the ring. He somehow couldn’t remember what pocket he put the Dynamite Diamond Ring in, though. That allowed Punk to use the chain to pull Max in for a GTS... then Wardlow found the ring!

He left it for Punk, who used it (and some chain) to knock out a still-defiant Friedman.

Get complete Revolution results and coverage of the entire show here.