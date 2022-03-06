There was a future TNT title shot on the line in the third match of Revolution’s PPV card. There was also pressure to keep the momentum going after a hot start to AEW’s Mar. 6 show in Orlando.

With a line-up like Keith Lee, Wardlow, Christian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks & Orange Cassidy, there was never any reason to doubt that it would. The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match weaved comedy...

power...

... some teamwork & friendly competition between Team Taz members Starks & Hobbs, and veteran acumen from ladder match veteran Cage.

The hoss showdown we were anticipating happened, but it led to a spot we weren’t. When Powerhouse and the Limitless One had each other by the throat on the stage, Wardlow sent them both crashing off it.

While that was happening, Christian climbed the ladder in the ring. Starks caught up to him, but he wasn’t counting on a Danhausen curse. He survived that, but maybe that was why Mr. Mayhem had a chance to catch up to him later. No symphony, but Wardlow powerbombed Ricky off one ladder onto another.

Then he climbed, grabbed the brass ring, and became the Face of the Revolution. And his boss even said he can keep the belt if he beats Sammy Guevara for it!

