The odds were stacked against AEW World Tag champs Jurassic Express at Revolution. Their 3-way title defense on the Mar. 6 PPV meant they could lose their belts without factoring in the decision, sure. But they were also facing two teams would could have worked together to take them out — Adam Cole’s friends The Young Bucks and reDRagon.

Matt & Nick Jackson and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish did work together in the early going. The two sets of challengers tagged members of either team in whenever the opportunity presented itself. They isolated Jungle Boy, and ganged up on Luchasaurus.

Things started to fall apart when O’Reilly broke up a Matt Jackson cover of Jungle Jack Perry. Nick did the same to Kyle a moment later, and then KOR opted not to tag in either Buck.

They really fell apart when Jungle Boy dodged an O’Reilly kick that caught a Jackson instead. That let him make the tag to his big dinosaur partner, and Luchasaurus cleaned house.

Big spots were peppered throughout...

... and any semblance of allegiance was gone between reDRagon and The Bucks. As the match got closer to the finish, nearfalls and moves that broke up pins got more sensational. Matt & Nick wanted to end it big, going for More Bang For Your Buck. But Jungle Boy slipped away, Luchasaurus took out everyone but Matt with a plancha, and Thoracic Express won it.

AEW’s Tag division is stacked, and Tag title matches on PPV don’t disappoint.

