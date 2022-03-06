Adam Cole has a chance at greatness when he steps in the ring with Hangman Page to compete for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Taking bets that Adam wins The battle for the AEW World Championship title will be settled Sunday at #AEWRevolution on PPV pic.twitter.com/0G7HcPESgZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 5, 2022

The televised story is fairly simple. When Cole decided to go for the AEW world title, he was ranked #1 with a PPV conveniently around the corner. He called his shot, and his request was granted. Cole used reDRagon for sneaky attacks to bloody Hangman, which made the feud personal for the cowboy.

The untelevised story is deeper than that. Cole and Hangman have friendly history coming up through the ranks of professional wrestling. They became pals as Hangman looked up to Cole’s success. Cole is proud to see Hangman become one of the top stars today. That said, Cole won’t hesitate to take AEW’s top honor for himself. Cole and Hangman have met in singles action twice before. Cole was the better Adam in 2013, but Hangman was the better Adam in 2017. Revolution will be their rubber match with higher stakes.

In addition to challenging for the AEW World Championship, this is Cole’s shot to prove he can be a star in the big-time. Cole has been a champion in numerous promotions with world title status in ROH and NXT being his peak to date. ROH and NXT are fine and dandy, however, WWE and AEW are a different ballgame in terms of exposure. Cole never had a shot to ascend the ladder in WWE, so AEW will be where he has to prove the hype is real.

In my opinion, Cole has been coasting on past success and recognition during his run in AEW. The man has two catchphrases fans love to shout, a past relationship with the Elite for story drama, and a current relationship with women’s champ Dr. Britt Baker DMD to bolster his profile. These things tell me Cole is supposed to be a big deal, however, he has yet to show true megastar caliber in AEW. Don’t get me wrong. Cole has put in work in the ring for solid matches, but nothing has wowed me yet to match the hype of his arrival.

Win or lose, Cole needs to put on the type of performance to show why he’s special. He needs to demonstrate to newer viewers and remind loyal fans that he has the ability to carry the company. I think Cole understands the importance of the situation. He’s been firming up his physique for the occasion.

Let’s see if Cole can deliver when it counts the most.