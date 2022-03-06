All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Mar. 6, 2021) from Addition Financial Center in Orlando, Florida with its Revolution event. Just am hour before, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “The Buy In.”

This one will feature three matches, including Buddy Matthews debut with House of Black, as they take on Death Triangle & Erick Redbeard in trios action. We’ll also see singles matches from long-running feuds when Kris Statlander takes on Leyla Hirsch, and HOOK tangles with QT Marshall.

Those kick-off a huge 12 match card which includes four title bouts. There will be plenty of hype for every one of those matches on The Buy-In, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered. There are detailed previews and predictions for each match in this stream right here.

“The Buy In” stream goes live at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above. Make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ $25,000 Page vs. Cole pool.

Follow along with Revolution results and coverage of the entire card right here.