One former WWE star reportedly set to debut at Revolution, another might on Dynamite (SPOILERS)

The AEW roster continues to grow. Buddy Matthews hasn’t worked a match yet, and Paige Van Zant still needs to sign her contract. But in two separate reports, Fightful Select says Tony Khan will be adding two more talents to his line-up this week. Both are former WWE Superstars who have already been linked to All Elite in previous reports.

Shane Strickland — who worked as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on NXT and SmackDown, and is going by SW3RVE on the independent scene — is said to be debuting at Revolution tonight (Mar. 6) in Orlando. No word yet on what SW3RVE will do on the show. There’s been some fan chatter about a surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, but that hasn’t been substantiated by any actual reporting.

The former Hit Row frontman’s been linked to AEW almost since his surprising WWE release back in November. We’re heard TK & WarnerMedia believe SW3RVE could be a crossover star. Sounds like tonight will be the first step in whatever they have planned.

We’ll cheer, but it’ll be hard to act surprised when Jeff Hardy makes his debut, since his brother Matt’s been talking it up since he was released on Dec. 9, 2021, and Jeff was caught on film saying, “I’m going to AEW.” He tried to walk that back, and his WWE non-compete agreement doesn’t expire until this Wednesday, but we’re getting a Hardy Boyz All Elite run at some point.

Mar. 9, 2022 marks 90 days since Jeff was let go after WWE gave him an ultimatum about going to rehab following some erratic behavior (the Hardys say this was due to exhaustion & stress, not a relapse into addiction, and drug test results reportedly confirm Jeff was clean at the time of his release). So he might not be legally free and clear to appear until the following week’s shows, but Fightful says he is scheduled to be at Dynamite in Fort Myers, Florida. Whether that’s just to sign paperwork and talk plans or to pop the crowd at Hertz Arena, seems we should expect Jeff’s AEW debut soon.

Excited for SW3RVE and another Hardy to be All Elite?