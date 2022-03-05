AEW World Tag Team championship 3-way match

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus make their first PPV title defense against former champs The Young Bucks, and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, who’ve held titles everywhere they’ve been prior to coming to AEW.

The Road to Revolution

Jurassic Express have dealt with challenges from the likes of Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds variant), Private Party & Ass Boys (aka Gunn Club). But what they’re facing at Revolution will be different, and not just because of the whole “they can lose their titles without factoring in the decision” thing.

In a pair of Dynamite battle royals, the reDRagon duo and Matt & Nick Jackson won the chance to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team championship. The two teams are as talented as they are decorated, but they also aren’t exactly on the same page.

Adam Cole brought his old Undisputed ERA mates in without clearing it with The Bucks ahead of time. It’s created tension within The Elite — which has only been ramped up by the fact Fish & O’Reilly eliminated The Bucks to qualify for this match in the first battle royal, then provided an unrequested assist to ensure they won the second.

The World title feud between Cole & Hangman Page also looms over this one. reDRagon’s been helping the challenger torment the champ. Matt & Nick have continued to sit on the sidelines... just like they did when Page beat Kenny Omega for the belt at Full Gear.

What to watch for

Jurassic Express will be wanting to recenter fans’ attention on them rather than The Elite drama. A decisive win over these two teams could do it. While the challengers they’ve faced as champs haven’t been huge names, it’s not like that they haven’t faced quality competition before. They beat Lucha Bros for the belts, after all.

But The Bucks have always had their number, and they’ve never faced KOR & Fish (they did beat Bobby when he partnered with Cole last year, though).

If they win because of fighting between reDRagon and Matt & Nick though, will they get the credit? That’s what we want to know. Along with...