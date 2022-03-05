The match

Eddie Kingston goes one-on-one with Chris Jericho at tomorrow night’s (Sun., Mar. 6, 2022) AEW Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) in Orlando, Florida.

The story

Eddie Kingston has been a thorn in Chris Jericho’s side recently, because Eddie’s friendship with Santana & Ortiz is causing friction within Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. More specifically, Kingston is trying to convince them that Jericho only cares about himself and is just using them to help him stay on top in AEW.

This tension led to a face-to-face confrontation between Jericho and Kingston that set up a match at Revolution. Jericho flaunted his career success and longevity in Eddie’s face while pointing out that Eddie is a failure who can never win the big one.

.@MadKing1981 isn't here to just chit-chat, and directs @IAmJericho to another institution just down the road..

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/7CSTiZlIt6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

Chris may be leaning heel here, but his talking points were quite accurate. Kingston has lost every single pay-per-view match he’s ever had in AEW. This includes losses against Miro, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and more. The fact that Eddie even told CM Punk he didn’t care about winning their match last year plays right into Jericho’s point that Eddie is afraid of success and knows he can’t win the big one.

Eddie made sure to let Chris know that he doesn’t want the Mimosa or cardboard Jericho at Revolution. Kingston wants to beat the Chris Jericho who was the first ever AEW world champion. Jericho promised to bring the best version of himself to Revolution, and it’s easy to believe him considering his recent body transformation.

So that’s where things stand heading into Revolution. Will Eddie Kingston once again prove that he can’t win the big one, or will a humbled Chris Jericho shake Eddie’s hand and finally show him some respect?

