Tornado Trios match

Sting teams with Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara against Andrade, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy at Revolution. Because Tony Khan couldn’t leave these stars sitting on the bench for his Mar. 6 PPV in Orlando.

The Road to Revolution

Andrade is ostensibly the lynchpin of this program. The former La Sombra’s been adrift since arriving in AEW. He’s on his third manager, and associating with his second fellow ex-WWE star.

After his arrangement with House of Black ended with a loss to Cody Rhodes, El Ídolo rebounded by buying a stake in the similarly adrift Hardy Family Office. It wasn’t entirely clear where that was going, until the co-leader of the newly renamed AHFO combined that angle with his recurring efforts to secure the services of that “little boy who works for Stink”, aka Darby Allin.

Sting, and Darby, made it clear to Andrade that Allin didn’t work for the icon, and he certainly wasn’t for sale.

In the course of clearing that up, we found out that both Darby and Andrade planned to become the next TNT champion. That really didn’t work well for Charlotte’s man. He lost a singles match with Sammy Guevara, the man who currently carries around that belt (and, for some reason, an interim one he won while previous champ Cody was out) last Friday — thanks in part due to a Hardy scheme gone wrong. Then he was pinned in last night’s Triple Threat with Allin, which also foreshadowed some issues between Sting’s partners.

What to watch for

This should be a lot of fun. Sting’s AEW run has been a delight, and there’s too much talent in the match for this not to be a continuation of that.

It should give us more of an idea of what’s next for the two Young Pillars, and you have to figure Allin will get a one-on-one shot at Guevara after the way Friday’s Rampage opener ended. Other than that though, this should be about getting Matt free for when his younger brother’s WWE non-compete expires.

We won’t make you tell us when that is — it’s Mar. 9.

