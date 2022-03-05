Face of the Revolution ladder match

The winner gets a future TNT title match, after Scorpio Sky challenges Sammy Guevara next Wednesday on Dynamite. Sky won this last year, as climbing the ladder to grab something that looks a lot like a brass ring is now a Revolution tradition.

The Road to Revolution

Six wrestlers earned their spots by winning qualifiers:

Keith Lee arrived as a HUGE Tony Khan announcement on the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite, and made an immediate splash by throwing Isiah Kassidy around and becoming the first man in.

Wardlow composed a Powerbomb Symphony to drop the mic on Max Caster.

Another big man joined the fray after Powerhouse Hobbs took care of business against another high flier in Dante Martin.

Fellow Team Taz member & Reigning FTW champ Ricky Starks out-finessed The Dark Order's Pres10 Vance.

The Acclaimed's hype man didn't fare much better than his emcee-ing tag partner, losing to Orange Cassidy.

. Christian Cage added a veteran presence to the match when he beat Ethan Page.

What to watch for

The biggest storyline in the match itself is how Starks (with Hobbs) has been antagonizing Lee in recent weeks. A ladder match means that even if he doesn’t win, The Limitless One doesn’t have to really lose his first PPV match for AEW. Chasing the FTW belt might be next for big Keith.

Beyond the match, Wardlow is an integral part of the CM Punk/MJF feud... and all things Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Mr. Mayhem looked like he might take out Shawn Spears and Max last Wednesday, especially after MJF doubted his ability to win the TNT title and slapped him for “forgetting” that he’s not technically an AEW wrestler, he’s Friedman’s bodyguard. If he snaps Sunday night in Orlando, it might be during the Dog Collar match... but something that happens here could be another of the straws that eventually leads to the camel’s back breaking.

Cassidy is coming off winning his feud with the man challenging for the World title at Revolution, but is otherwise waiting for his next program to start. Cage is probably focused on his protege Jungle Boy and his Tag title defense elsewhere on the card, but he will lend a lot of ladder match experience to this one.

Overall, this is a really intriguing mix of wrestlers. There are several hosses, but they’re all at least somewhat more athletic than your average big men. The average-sized guys all have a touch of high-flier to them. We should be in for a treat — and of course, lots of big spots.

