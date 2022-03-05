Singles matches

Before they announced this one on Rampage last night, both of the matches announced for Revolution’s Buy-In pre-show came down to parental issues.

HOOK vs. QT Marshall

I don’t need to tell you about my man HOOK, Taz’s chips-loving, handsome devil of a son who got over as a meme then got over again when he got a chance to show he has as much potential as he does swagger.

What I will tell you is that QT Marshall, one of HOOK’s trainers at the Nightmare Factory, seems to be a little jealous of how his student’s star eclipsed his. He sent his minions after Team Taz’s secret weapon. And while that wasn’t working, he started blaming Taz for his boy’s attitude. You can probably guess how that worked out for ole QT...

Marshall will get another chance to prove Taz is a bad dad, and teach the Coldhearted One some respect, sometime between 7-8pm ET on Sunday night.

Poll Who will win? QT Marshall

HOOK vote view results 3% QT Marshall (7 votes)

96% HOOK (187 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

Things were falling apart for these former friends & tag partners well before this promo, with Leyla Hirsch unhappy with her role in the trio with Kris Statlander & Red Velvet. In fact, it was Hirsch blaming Statlander for the group’s losses and attacking her that led to Kris’ words.

But damn. We can’t blame Leyla for getting mad about this one...

Heavy words and accusations are exchanged between @LegitLeyla and @callmekrisstat, with neither of them showing any signs of backing down as the mutual disdain between them continues to heighten! pic.twitter.com/68NgkUmPZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022

“Honestly, if this is how your attitude was when you were a kid, I don’t blame your parents for giving you up [for adoption].”

And get mad she did:

You want to talk about why I was given up for adoption? You crossed the line this time, bitch!

I’m as real as they get, while you hide behind an alien cartoon persona because your real personality ain’t shit. When you get in the ring with me I will beat your ass into reality. — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) February 12, 2022

And we thought HOOK was cold-blooded. We didn’t know how icy it gets out in the Andromeda galaxy.

Poll Who wins? Kris Statlander

Leyla Hirsch vote view results 58% Kris Statlander (81 votes)

41% Leyla Hirsch (58 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

The Mar. 6 Buy-In is shaping up to be more like an episode of Rampage than your usual pre-show. Should be a good one — especially with all the bad blood from these parent-based jabs.