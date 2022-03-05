AEW Revolution 2022 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their annual winter PPV tonight (Sun., Mar. 6, 2022) at Target Center in Minneapolis - Full Gear!

After a free streaming pre-show which starts 30 minutes earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite.

The third annual Revolution comes shortly after news that AEW head honcho is the new owner of Ring of Honor, but that won’t overshadow a stacked card — even if it does feature a ton of ex-ROH talent.

We’ve assembled our motley crew to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked the show!

Let's get to it.

AEW REVOLUTION PREDICTIONS

Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title

Sean Rueter: There’s a lot of history to build on, and they’ve done some good work here. But they’ve been overshadowed by some even better work, and it looks like my Anxious Millennial Champ’s first PPV title defense will be overshadowed by things elsewhere on the card — and maybe Elite drama in his own match. He’s still winning, though. Pick: Hangman Page

Kyle Decker: Honestly, this world title match, and Hangman’s first title match on PPV, feels like the third... if not fourth... most interesting match on the card. It’s neither the time nor story to make any changes. Sorry, Adam. No, the other Adam. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page

Claire Elizabeth: Hangman Page’s journey has been very emotionally consistent and he’s not gonna lose right as he starts to shake the doubt off and become the confident champion we all knew he could be. He’s gonna kick Adam Cole’s ass, maybe we get some kind of cluster finish with reDRagon or the Bucks or the Dark Order getting involved that leads to a rematch where he wins clean (in an echo of the Danielson program’s draw>win progression) but bottom line, he ain’t losing the title just yet. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page

Cain A. Knight: I remember when Adam Cole lost against Orange Cassidy, even if the record book doesn’t. There should have been more time between that match and this one. Pick: Hangman Page

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Adam Cole wasn’t strong enough to break free from Orange Cassidy’s hug. He stands no chance against cowboy shit. Pick: Hangman Page

Stella Cheeks: Adam Cole might be “THE” guy wherever he goes, but he’s no cowboy. Adam Page’s championship reign is still in its infancy. He has a lot left to do. I feel like Sunday is one of those rare instances where Adam Cole’s cheating ways come back to bite him on the butt. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page

Marcus Benjamin: I’m excited for this match but not that excited. And that’s no diss to anyone involved. Revolution is truly a stacked card with more interesting stories than this, and that’s a shame because Adam Cole and Adam Page have history and are really dope. Cole will be champion one day in AEW but that day is not March 6, 2022. Pick: “Hangman” Adam Page...bay-bay

CM Punk vs. MJF

Sean Rueter: What a program this has been. Conventional wisdom says the babyface should get revenge for the heel’s dirty trick, and MJF revealing he’s still the devil reminded us for all the groundbreaking work we’ve seen, this is still a pro wrestling story. But one guy benefits a lot more from a win here than the other, and the tour through Punk’s career we’ve been getting from his AEW run will lead to a heel turn at some point. This could be a big moment in that tale. Pick: MJF

Kyle Decker: Tough, tough call here. Coming into the feud, I thought MJF would take the win. But the way they ended with him utterly destroying Punk on Dynamite and given the likely impending feud with Wardlow, I’ve changed my mind. Pick: CM Punk

Claire Elizabeth: Unlikely babyface hero overcomes the absolute worst person in the world, film at 11. Easy simple pro wrestling, this match is gonna be a bloodbath but the outcome is in no doubt. Pick: CM Punk

Cain A. Knight: Wardlow finally turns on MJF. Pick: CM Punk

Manolo H. Pizzazz: MJF talks a big game, but I don’t think he truly knows how to channel his inner devil to win matches of this magnitude. That’s a lesson he’ll learn from Punk. Pick: CM Punk

Stella Cheeks: This one is tricky. MJF is the biggest heel in the game right now. But also CM Punk is due for his first loss in AEW. MJF feels like he’s the guy to give Punk that loss. But also he’s SUCH a dick I don’t want to pick him. But ALSO - Pick: MJF

Marcus Benjamin: Before the last week of television, my pick was MJF. He had more “reason” for the match and more motivation to win. But MJF’s low blow clearly awoke something in CM Punk, a fire not seen in him since last decade. Punk takes this W and keeps his momentum going, but not without a little help from Wardlow. Pick: CM Punk

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Sean Rueter: Everyone knows the Dragon’s still got it. But some might need proof Mox does too after his break, and it seems like Mox might be one of those folks. He needs this so he can erase any doubts and make a decision about what’s next. Pick: Jon Moxley

Kyle Decker: I’m going to say that Moxley picks up his elusive win against the Dragon but Danielson wins too because as they’re both covered in blood after beating the hell out of each other, Jon seriously consider the Two Man Power Trip. Pick: Jon Moxley

Claire Elizabeth: I wish they’d just start dating and adopt some kids already but okay okay Mox needs to prove himself, I get it. Boys, whatcha gonna do? Anyway, what I want here is for Moxley to leave Danielson battered and bloodied, get that three-count, then pick Dragon up and give him a hug and go adopt “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi and start tearing the place apart brick by brick. Pick: Jon Moxley

Cain A. Knight: Whichever outcome leads to Moxley joining Danielson is the one we should get, but I have no idea who that favors. Pick: Bryan Danielson

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Moxley has the deeper desire to win. He wants to overcome a challenge he’s never beaten yet. For Danielson, it’s just another day of kicking someone’s head in. Pick: Jon Moxley

Stella Cheeks: The best part of this match is that whatever happens this isn’t the end of this feud/friendship. Everything about this storyline rules. Pick: The Audience (Editor’s note: Stella will be awarded no points for this pick, and may god have mercy on her soul)

Marcus Benjamin: Can I say it doesn’t matter? Oh, I can't? Well, I have to pick, according to the person holding a gun to my head, even though I agree with Stella that the more interesting angle is what happens after the match. Pick: Jon Moxley

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s championship

Sean Rueter: For months I figured Rosa would be the one to end the Dentist’s reign. But recent booking (and those conflicting injury rumors) now have me thinking this is Britt’s spot to avenge her Lights Out loss before someone else takes her out. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker

Kyle Decker: Thunder Rosa feels she should be the one to dethrone Baker, coming full circle from their Lights Out Match. And looking at the landscape, there’s no one else on the roster close to a position where they make sense to take the title from DMD soon. (Jade Cargill the hottest act, but that doesn’t feel soon.) Unfortunately, this feud has felt overall lifeless and doesn’t have the heat that warrants a title change. But given heels better positioned for the title scene (Serena Deeb, Jade eventually), I think they do it. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Claire Elizabeth: The Doctor’s reign has been a lovely piece of business but Rosa has been a thorn in her side for even longer and I think this is it. Her attempt to call in a hit has failed and the only thing left is to pay the piper. The only thing that gives me pause is that Baker took the pin in the go-home tag, but sometimes you just play it straight and I think Thunder just has her number. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Cain A. Knight: I do think Rosa can be the woman who ends Baker’s reign, but it just doesn’t feel like it will happen on this card. There should be more heat for the eventual title change. Pick: Britt Baker

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Thunder has the dentist’s number, and I don’t mean in a way to call for an appointment. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Stella Cheeks: Thunder Rosa feels like the right person to end Britt Baker’s title reign. She is Britt’s one true nemesis. Britt has been an excellent champ and has really elevated the division, but it’s time to give the belt to someone else. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Marcus Benjamin: Britt Baker’s title run is stalled right now. And I think that’s because she needed the right opponent at the right time to either secure a big W or take a fat L. That time is now and that person is Thunder Rosa. The people are behind her and she’s got the fire necessary to carry the division in AEW. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon for the AEW Tag Team championship

Sean Rueter: We’re gonna hear Baltimora twice on Sunday night, and Adam Cole’s gonna be a stressed out loser next week. Pick: Jurassic Express

Kyle Decker: I’m pissed we never got Christian vs. Mr. Ass. But I digress. I agree with everyone else here who thinks that this is a vehicle for the Bucks the REdrAGON (it’s not dumber spelled this way) to help kicked of the Elite/Undisputed feud. Pick: Jurassic Express

Claire Elizabeth: Adam Cole’s bickering boyfriends are gonna end up costing each other title and the Jurassic Express will roll on. Pick: Jurassic Express

Cain A. Knight: This one is designed for the Bucks and reDRagon to fail because of their clashing egos. Pick: Jurassic Express

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly have shown to be one step ahead of the pack when playing tricks. They’ll find a way to take advantage of a situation leading to victory. Pick: reDRagon

Stella Cheeks: The Young Bucks and reDRagon are going to be too caught up in their own interpersonal drama to dethrone Jurassic Express. Pick: Jurassic Express

Marcus Benjamin: Jurassic Express aren’t losing their first major title defense. Pick: Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Sean Rueter: Eddie asked for the old Jericho. Jericho looks like the old Jericho. This could be the start of one last run for Le Champeon. Pick: Chris Jericho

Kyle Decker: This is another toss up. I don’t know if I buy Santana & Ortiz being cool with Jericho again but one way or another they factor in to help the winner I think. Are they loyal to the Inner Circle or Eddie. I’m gonna say Eddie (though if they pick now to get revenge on him for all his LAX BS in Impact, I’d be cool with it). Pick: Eddie Kingston

Claire Elizabeth: Oh baby, this match! Eddie wants the old Chris Jericho and for all father time is clearly coming for him, Y2J can still turn the gas on when he needs to, and he’s gonna need to to stand a chance against the War King. On the flipside, this needs to be Gear Eddie, the Eddie that won the Chikara Grand Championship and held it for nearly three years, because if he doesn’t bring every ounce of passion, if he doesn’t walk that King’s Road, Jericho will chew him right up. But, since we’re making predictions, I think Eddie’s gonna take him out at the legs and win the big one. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Cain A. Knight: On the one hand, Eddie Kingston needs to beat Chris Jericho. That’s because Jericho is right when he says Kingston always loses the big one. However, I think this could turn into a multi-match series where it takes Eddie a while to finally get that win. Jericho hasn’t gone full-blown heel yet, so maybe he moves in that direction by cheating his ass off to steal the win. Pick: Chris Jericho

Manolo H. Pizzazz: My initial thought was a double KO as Jericho and Kingston unload a Judas Effect and a spinning backfist on each other at the same time, sort of like the sparring session between Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed in Rocky 3. After Kingston’s promo on Rampage, I’m fully leaning toward Le Champion. Kingston doesn’t seem to be taking this opportunity seriously. It’s not just a win at stake. It is a chance to reignite the twilight of his career toward championship aspirations. While Jericho is slimming down into peak condition, Kingston has his eye on pie at catering. Pick: Chris Jericho

Stella Cheeks: IF EDDIE KINGSTON DOESN’T WIN WE RIOT Pick: Eddie Kingston

Marcus Benjamin: Eddie Kingston better win. That’s all I have to say. Pick: Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage in the Face of the Revolution ladder match

Sean Rueter: What do these young whippersnappers know about ladder matches? They gonna learn today (alright, alright, alriiiight). Pick: Christian Cage

Kyle Decker: Keith Lee throws a bit of a wrench into things, but this has felt like Wardlow’s match to win from the beginning. Pick: Wardlow

Claire Elizabeth: I am so tempted to just paste all the lyrics to Keith Lee’s old indie entrance theme in here but I’m too lazy to actually go look them up. Anyway, this is his match, y’all. Pick: Keith Lee

Cain A. Knight: Wardlow is either winning this match or turning on MJF later in the night. I’ll hedge my bets and pick him to do both, to guarantee I get at least one of them right. Pick: Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Team Taz has the numbers advantage. Pick: Ricky Starks

Stella Cheeks: Wardlow doesn’t even technically go here. Pick: Keith Lee

Marcus Benjamin: I want Ricky Starks to win because I love Ricky. But AEW sees something in Keith Lee. Probably the same thing we all see. A great way to say he’s the new hotness in town is to give him a signature win at one of their biggest shows of the year. Pick: Keith Lee

Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match

Sean Rueter: Because there’s nobody on the babyface team I can see taking a pin, while I wouldn’t be surprised if any member of the AHFO did. Pick: Sting, Sammy Guevara, & Darbin Allin

Kyle Decker: I’m not picking against Sting and his boy. Pick: Sting, Sammy Guevara, & Darbin Allin

Claire Elizabeth: Hell yeah we gotta get everybody on the card. Anyway, I really appreciate the kind of odd couple friendship/rivalry that Sammy and Darby have going on here and my assumption is the babyfaces pick up a feel good win. Pick: Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, & Sting

Cain A. Knight: I don’t think Sting has ever lost in AEW. Hardy’s team is completely overmatched and not extreme enough to win. Pick: Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Sting will be the calming influence in the event of any dissension between his running mates. Pick: Sting, Darby Allin, & Sammy Guevara

Stella Cheeks: The AHFO is a messssssss. Pick: Stang & Friends

Marcus Benjamin: The babyfaces win. This is a layup pick. Pick: Stink, the little boy who works for him, and Sammy

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the TBS title

Sean Rueter: Who has two thumbs and doesn’t give a damn about that karate shit? This guy. More importantly though, the TBS champ. Pick: Jade Cargill

Kyle Decker: This is a throwaway. Pick: Jade Cargill

Claire Elizabeth: Jade is unstoppable. Pick: Jade Cargill

Cain A. Knight: I think we all know who is winning this one. Pick: Jade Cargill

Manolo H. Pizzazz: TBS doesn’t stand for That Karate Show. Pick: Jade Cargill

Stella Cheeks: Bout to be 28-0 Pick: Jade Cargill

Marcus Benjamin: “Nobody gives a damn about that Karate sh*t” still makes me laugh whenever it randomly pops up in my head. Jade is getting better each week and her momentum is real. Pick: Jade Cargill.

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Sean Rueter: I’m a big fan of the alien-turned-Best Friend, but I’m not too sure where she stands in AEW’s women’s division. She also probably deserves what she has coming to her for that adoption line. Pick: Leyla Hirsch

Kyle Decker: My big question is if they’re going to bill Leyla from New Jersey again after changing that to Russia for her heel turn. Pick: Kris Statlander

Claire Elizabeth: Pre-show low-key feud is a simple formula, Stat picks up the win and then you give the people what they want. Pick: Kris Statlander

Cain A. Knight: The heel side of the AEW women’s division is already dominated by Baker, Cargill, and Deeb. There have to be some wins for the babyfaces too. Pick: Kris Statlander

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Aliens! Pick: Kris Statlander

Stella Cheeks: Leyla Hirsh has been impressing me in this feud. She’s not going to win, but I’m going to pretend that she is. She’s fed up and angry and I find that very relatable. Pick: Leyla Hirsch

Marcus Benjamin: Leyla Hirsh is finding her voice as a heel while Kris Statlander is climbing back up the ladder to get a shot at some gold. Pick: Kris Statlander

HOOK vs. QT Marshall

Sean Rueter: WHERE MY HOOKERS AT?!?! Pick: HOOK

Kyle Decker: Can you believe QT outlasted Cody in AEW? HOOK can’t so he’s going to kill him. Pick: HOOK

Claire Elizabeth: Would you believe I’ve managed to not actually seek HOOK wrestle yet? Just never end up turning Rampage on when he’s working, so I’m excited to see what everybody else is excited about. Pick: HOOK

Cain A. Knight: HOOK will destroy this fool. Pick: HOOK

Manolo H. Pizzazz: QT better bring some chips as a peace offering. Pick: Hook (Editor’s note: A fine will be taked out of Manolo’s next paycheck for his failure to properly capitalize HOOK)

Stella Cheeks: Literally how is QT Marshall still a thing? I lose braincells every time I think his name. Pick: HOOK

Marcus Benjamin: Seriously? C’mon. Pick: HOOK

Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro & PAC) & Erick Redbeard vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Murphy)

Sean Rueter: What do the cards say about Murphy debuting on the pre-show? Seems like an ill-omen. At least the former vintner isn’t All Elite. Pick: Death Triangle & Erick Redbeard

Kyle Decker: When in doubt/don’t really care, pick the team that’s an actual team. Pick: House of Black

Cain A. Knight: This match should be pretty damn good, even if it’s completely out of place on the pre-show. Pick: House of Black

Manolo H. Pizzazz: I’m putting my Monopoly money on Fenix returning to give his team the edge. Pick: Death Triangle

Marcus Benjamin: House of Black needs the W more than Death Triangle and their new muscle. Pick: House of Black

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?