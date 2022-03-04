Paige VanZant is signing with AEW

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage was the go-home show for the Revolution pay-per-view, coming up Sunday night (Mar. 6) in Orlando, Florida.

AEW added final touches onto as many feuds as possible ahead of the big event, but they also introduced some new pieces to the card.

We already covered the addition of Erick Redbeard to the event. Later on Rampage, American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert cut a promo revealing that he’s bringing Paige VanZant to Revolution to sign a contract with AEW:

#DanLambert made an offer to @TonyKhan he couldn't refuse:@ScorpioSky v Champ @sammyguevara for TNT Title next WED on #AEWDynamite and Lambert promises to bring @paigevanzant to sign an #AEW contract this SUNDAY @ #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/KCiM0wGbte — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

VanZant has already made a few appearances for AEW, including last month in a bizarre segment where she attacked Brandi Rhodes.

The final piece added to Revolution is Christian Cage, who defeated Ethan Page to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match on Sunday.

Here’s the updated card for Revolution:

- Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship - CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match - Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World title - reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team championship - Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston - Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Stark vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future TNT title shot - Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the TBS title - HOOK vs. QT Marshall (The Buy-In) - Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander (The Buy-In) - PAC, Penta, & Erick Redbeard vs. The House of Black (The Buy-In) - Paige VanZant will sign an AEW contract

Will you be ordering Revolution on Sunday night, Cagesiders?