Erick Redbeard shows up in AEW and gets a match at Revolution

AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view is coming up this Sunday night (Mar. 6) in Orlando, Florida. 11 matches weren’t enough to fill out the card, apparently, so one final match was just booked for the show.

On tonight’s go-home episode of Rampage, PAC and Penta came out to the ring, accompanied by their manager Alex Abrahantes. Even though Death Triangle is down one man (Rey Fenix), they have a third man with them and want The House of Black at Revolution.

Out came Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, cackling at the idea of Abrahantes sacrificing himself to be their third man. As the heels were about to take advantage of the numbers game and obliterate the babyfaces, Abrahantes introduced their actual third man: Erick Redbeard!

The man formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE proceeded to enter the ring and wipe out an entire team of skidmark security guys. Malakai’s group quickly left the scene. A trios match was then made official for the Revolution Buy-In show: Death Triangle (with Erick Redbeard) vs. House of Black.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Redbeard’s return, and please vote in our poll below for which team you think will win at Revolution: