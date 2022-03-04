Tony Khan’s ROH purchase better mean we get FTR vs. The Briscoes

Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor could have huge repercussions for the wrestling business.

Fans and insiders are speculating about all kinds of things. AEW could land themselves a sweet streaming deal with all that new video content. TK now owns a brand he can use to sell shows associated with a developmental program. There could be invasion angles, with or without Cody Rhodes.

Me? I’m a simple man. I just want to see FTR wrestle The Briscoes.

And I’m not alone. It was Jay Briscoe’s first thought after the news broke on Wednesday’s Dynamite:

Good shit @TonyKhan



Now when do we get to wrestle FTR? — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) March 3, 2022

Dax Harwood came out of (fake) retiring after going 0-2 in attempts to qualify for Revolution’s Tag title match to remind us the Top Guys still want a piece of Dem Boys...

Maybe this is appropriate for today.



Oh yeah, retirement got boring, so WE’RE BACK! https://t.co/bzZyHIVtYT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 3, 2022

Now, I know Khan will have to sign anyone who was with ROH to new contracts — even Hall of Famers like Jay & Mark. And there are some in the wrestling community who are hesitant to see The Briscoes get a big spotlight on TNT or TBS due to some of their past statements. But there’s a way around both those issues, since there’s already an ROH Tag title match booked for Supercard of Honor, and the champs don’t currently have opponents...

BRISCOES TO DEFEND ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR: https://t.co/adolPxZwj3



Who do you want to see them face?#SUPERCARDOFHONOR



APRIL 1⁰ 7 P.M CT⁰ CURTIS CULWELL CENTER⁰4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.⁰GARLAND, TX 75040



Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR pic.twitter.com/5rGd6umHud — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 17, 2022

I’ve been waiting for this since before Dax & Cash showed up at Final Battle. So come on, TK. Give the people (meaning me) what they (I) want.