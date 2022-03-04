Thunder Rosa is injured, unless she isn’t

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Thunder Rosa was hurt in her tag match on Dynamite Wednesday night (Mar. 2), where she partnered with Mercedes Martinez against Dr. Britt Baker & Jaime Hayter. Dave Meltzer wrote that despite the unspecified injury, Rosa would take part in her AEW Women’s championship match with Baker on Sunday at Revolution.

Sounds like something that could impact one of the PPV’s title matches, and possibly even the decision about who should go over. Except, it might not be right?

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp countered the Observer’s report, tweeting:

“I’ve reached out to Thunder Rosa and AEW sources who have vehemently denied she’s injured. The match at AEW Revolution with Dr. Britt Baker DMD is to proceed as scheduled.”

Seeking to head off anyone who would use his update to attack a fellow scoopster, Sapp pointed out that if a wrestler were hurt and planning to work through it for a big match, they and their promoter would deny a report like Meltzer’s.

Pro wrestling, everybody!

Here’s hoping Rosa gets through her match at Revolution okay, whether or not she enters it with an injury.